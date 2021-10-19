First Alert Forecast: More Sunshine Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Sunny with a few high clouds during the afternoon. Breezy at times with winds gusting to 20 miles per hour at times. Highs back into the lower 70s. High of 72.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and crisp. Lows dropping back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Verl calm evening. Low of 50.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny start to the day with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. A few scattered showers moving in later in the evening as a cold front approaches the area. The cold front moves across Michiana overnight and we see a better chance of some showers by morning.

THURSDAY: Temperatures begin mild. Middle 50s when you wake up with some scattered showers. Mostly cloudy during the day with highs rising into the lower 60s. Much cooler than the past few days. High of 62.

LONG RANGE: Scattered showers stick around into Friday with some sun possible later in the day. Highs drop back into the upper 50s by the beginning of the weekend. Saturday looks dry for Notre Dame football but staying cooler. A slight chance of a shower on Sunday all while staying cooler. More chances for rain by the middle of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, October 18th, 2021

Monday’s High: 72

Monday’s Low: 42

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.