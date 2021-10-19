Elkhart City Council discusses The American Rescue Plan Act and plans for distribution of funds

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is attempting to help cities across the nation by distributing different forms of relief to address the negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic.

It grants $19.53 billion to states for distribution to tens of thousands of non-entitlement units of local government.

Tonight in Elkhart, a city receiving 18.9 million dollars from the act, the City Council came together to talk more about how these funds will be allocated.

“It presents a wonderful opportunity to the city of Elkhart. $18.9 million is a lot of funds and, you know, we’ve put a lot of discussion in on how we could uh, best put that to good work,” said Aaron Mishler, 1st District City Councilman.

Mishler told us that a significant portion of the funds are set to go toward needed infrastructure improvements and supporting local small businesses.

The council is also working on a proposal to assist homeowners in repairing their homes.

“We think a development like this will help connect our River District with the rest of Main Street. It’s important that all of that works together. Because that development leads to more development, so that’s very important that we have a successful venture pouring out towards the uh South Main Street Project,” said Arvis Dawson, City Councilman At Large.

There are a number or proposed ordinances for how to distribute the funds, which will be further discussed on October 25th at the next council meeting.

