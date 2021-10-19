Chillier air on the way...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARM OCTOBER WEATHER ENDING... Chillier air (but not overly cold) is on the way, starting Thursday. It will also come with some small chances for a shower, but the VAST majority of the time Friday through Sunday will be dry. There are signs it warms back up briefly next week, but a stretch of warm weather like this is probably not in the offing again until next year...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and rather mild. Low: 50, Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Sunshine, then clouds arriving. Maybe a shower by evening. High: 72, Wind: S 7-14

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 54

Thursday: Variably cloudy and chillier...chance for a shower. High: 60

