Back from the bye week: Notre Dame football focused on self-scouting during off week

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish didn’t have a game last week but they used that extra time for some self reflection.

The Irish looked on how their season has gone so far while also turning their attention to USC.

Sitting at 5-1, Notre Dame is on the outside looking in for a College Football Playoff spot and every game counts more than ever.

The bye week also gave the team time to rest and work on nagging injuries.

“Coming off the bye week and we certainly got what we needed to accomplish, which was some self scouting, did some work on USC, got some work done in the weight room, some work with our players from a developmental standpoint, and then you got on the road recruiting,” Kelly said. “So that was a lot of the things that were in front of us and accomplished, and some rest. Getting the guys the ability to get some time off too. They were in midterms, needed to finish up academically, and so we were able to check all those boxes.”

Notre Dame takes on USC at 7:30 Saturday night under the lights right here on WNDU.

