3rd Annual ‘Treats on the Trail’ happening Oct. 23

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts (VPA) is hosting its third annual “Treats on the Trail” event on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinhook Park.

A variety of vendors will be around the trail to offer candy and treats. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the newly renovated park. The event is free and open to all ages.

Meanwhile, food will be available for purchase from Smothered & Covered Fries and More.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, VPA recommends the following:

Please stay home if you are sick, have been exposed to COVID-19, or are at-risk.

If you have not been vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain distance from others.

If you have been fully vaccinated, respect others and use good personal hygiene.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.