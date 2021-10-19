Advertisement

3rd Annual ‘Treats on the Trail’ happening Oct. 23

A variety of vendors will be around the trail to offer candy and treats.
A variety of vendors will be around the trail to offer candy and treats.(South Bend Venues Parks & Arts)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts (VPA) is hosting its third annual “Treats on the Trail” event on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinhook Park.

A variety of vendors will be around the trail to offer candy and treats. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the newly renovated park. The event is free and open to all ages.

Meanwhile, food will be available for purchase from Smothered & Covered Fries and More.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, VPA recommends the following:

  • Please stay home if you are sick, have been exposed to COVID-19, or are at-risk.
  • If you have not been vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain distance from others.
  • If you have been fully vaccinated, respect others and use good personal hygiene.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Victim identified in Mishawaka fatal shooting
According to Mishawaka Police Division Chief Dan Gebo, Jarvis Redding, 42, was involved in an...
Mishawaka murder victim was involved in argument before being shot inside home, police say
One person is in critical condition after being found with what appeared to be several gunshot...
Man in critical condition following Elkhart nightclub shooting
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Vigil held at Indiana Statehouse for LaPorte Co. child homicide victim
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

The fair is partnering with local businesses and organizations to provide a safe and free...
Elkhart County 4-H Fair to host ‘Trick or Treat at the Fairgrounds’
Round Barn Estate to host annual ‘Hallowine’ event on Oct. 30
The “Haunted Walk Through The Woods” will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, but there are...
‘Haunted Walk Through the Woods’ at Elkhart Environmental Center
The home of the South Bend Cubs gave its best Octoberfest impression from 2:00-5:00 P.M. on...
Michiana Festival of Beers raising money at Four Winds Field