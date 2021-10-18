Water distribution sites running out of water quickly amidst Benton Harbor water crisis

BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - Free cases of water are being handed out to Benton Harbor residents, as water pipes are being repaired due to unsafe lead levels.

Today’s distribution site, Abundant Life Church of God in Benton Harbor ran out of water two hours before distribution was set to end.

Residents are being told to use the bottled water for cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing food, and mixing baby formula.

Volunteers from these water distribution sites tell us that some residents are becoming frustrated after having to wait in lines and then be told that there is no more water.

“The biggest need behind and concern is one, either do you have enough water or two, people have to get here like so early just to get water, and you know some people tend to get agitated a little bit when we run out and they’ve been waiting all day to get water,” said Reggie G., a volunteer at the distribution centers.

More distribution locations, dates, and times are being added to meet the community’s needs, however, with water running out at these sites so quickly, another option is to dial 211 to try to arrange water delivery.

