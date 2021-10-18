Vigil held at Indiana Statehouse for LaPorte Co. child homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - People from around the Hoosier State gathered Sunday at the Indiana Statehouse for Judah Morgan, the 4-year-old LaPorte County boy who was allegedly killed by his father a week ago.

The vigil put together by the Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents Organization started at 6:30 p.m.

Court papers show a history of child abuse against Judah who was found dead last Monday at a Union Township home where his biological parents lived.

Activists hope bringing awareness to Judah’s death can save other children in abusive family situations before it’s too late.

“We need to fix this. We’ve lost a 4-year-old little boy at the hands of an abuser. He was murdered, tortured. We lost a little girl, two weeks ago, that was two years old in southern Indiana. And the Indiana Fosters & Adoptive Parents continues to work with the governor and the Senate and the House and DCS to pass laws to help DCS do their job better and also to educate and advocate and support all the foster families that are caring for these children in our state,” said Kristi Cundiff, founder and CEO of Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents Resources and Advocacy Group.

Anyone who knows of a child living in an abusive family should call Child Protective Services at the toll-free hotline (1-800-800-5556).

The agency’s website states, “Investigations of abuse or neglect may be substantiated or unsubstantiated. The child’s safety is the paramount concern for child protective staff conducting investigations. Families receive services based on the severity of the abuse or neglect, an assessment of the child’s and the family’s needs, and an assessment of the relative safety and risk to the child in the home.”

