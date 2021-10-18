Traffic Alert: US-30 partial closure

(WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for U.S. 30 between State Road 39 and U.S. 35 beginning on Monday, October 18.

Per INDOT, U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge work over the Kankakee River and Shearing Ditch. Lane closures will alternate between the passing and driving lanes. Work will be ongoing for about five days.

All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

