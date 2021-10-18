Advertisement

South Bend Medical Foundation in need of blood donations

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is looking for blood and platelet donations.

All blood types are needed right now.

The shortage is nationwide, which means if the South Bend Medical Foundation runs out of blood, there’s no back-up supply.

“A car accident could come in and take 30-40 units and wipe out a particular blood type,” said Mary Ankrapp, the blood donor recruitment supervisor. “So, it’s very important that people donate before the tragic situation happens.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets, call (574) 234-1157 or click here.

