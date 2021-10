BARODA, Mich. (WNDU) - Round Barn Estate in Baroda is hosting its annual “Hallowine” event on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The event will feature wine, food, live music, and costumes. There will also be a limited-time “Green Goblin” cocktail and wine and candy pairing flights.

It all begins at 11 a.m.

