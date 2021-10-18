Preparations underway for ‘National Take Back Day’ on Oct. 23

(WNDU) - A local mother is teaming up with law enforcement for “National Take Back Day.”

The goal is to eliminate thousands of pounds of prescription drugs in homes and on the streets in just one day.

Becky Savage, co-founder of the 525 Foundation, is joining forces with the DEA, local hospitals, police and fire departments for the National Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 525 Foundation is a non-profit that brings awareness and educates people on the danger of prescription drug misuse. In 2020, 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, and 56,000 died because of fentanyl.

“Across our state, our wonderful state, opioid addiction swells and illicit fentanyl is laced throughout every other drug available to include counterfeit pharmaceutical and fake pills,” says Chip Cooke, assistant special agent in charge of the Merrillville office of the DEA. “These are causing the death of Indiana residents and our neighbors.”

5,000 free Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches will be made available to the public. To find a collection site near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.