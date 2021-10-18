Advertisement

Preparations underway for ‘National Take Back Day’ on Oct. 23

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A local mother is teaming up with law enforcement for “National Take Back Day.”

The goal is to eliminate thousands of pounds of prescription drugs in homes and on the streets in just one day.

Becky Savage, co-founder of the 525 Foundation, is joining forces with the DEA, local hospitals, police and fire departments for the National Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 525 Foundation is a non-profit that brings awareness and educates people on the danger of prescription drug misuse. In 2020, 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, and 56,000 died because of fentanyl.

“Across our state, our wonderful state, opioid addiction swells and illicit fentanyl is laced throughout every other drug available to include counterfeit pharmaceutical and fake pills,” says Chip Cooke, assistant special agent in charge of the Merrillville office of the DEA. “These are causing the death of Indiana residents and our neighbors.”

5,000 free Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches will be made available to the public. To find a collection site near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Victim identified in Mishawaka fatal shooting
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Sa'Sha Agnew of South Bend.
Victim identified in Friday’s homicide investigation
One person is in critical condition after being found with what appeared to be several gunshot...
Man in critical condition following Elkhart nightclub shooting
A 17-year-old is dead following a response to a welfare check in Benton Harbor.
17-year-old found dead in Benton Harbor

Latest News

Traffic Alert: US-30 partial closure
Traffic Alert: partial closure for US-30 in Starke and La Porte Counties.
Traffic Alert: US 30 partial closure
According to Mishawaka Police Division Chief Dan Gebo, Jarvis Redding, 42, was involved in an...
Mishawaka murder victim was involved in argument before being shot inside home, police say
According to Mishawaka Police, the victim was involved in an argument shortly before being shot...
Weekend Mishawaka homicide investigation
Benton Harbor water distribution list updated
Benton Harbor water distribution list updated