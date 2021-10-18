Michigan State Police searching for missing man

MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a missing man out of Michigan who may have ties just outside of our viewing area.

32-year-old Scott Frasier was last seen at the end of August 2021 and is possibly staying in the Auburn Hills/greater Detroit area. Police say Frasier has family and ties to the Coldwater area.

He is 6′2″, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has sandy blond hair, blue eyes and several tattoos.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Michigan State Police Marshall post at 269-558-0500.

