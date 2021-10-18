Advertisement

Michigan City police after September bank robbery suspect

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Police are releasing new photos of a person they believe was involved in a bank robbery back in September.

On September 30th around 10:30 AM, officers were dispatched to a bank alarm at the Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St.

A preliminary investigation determined that the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled on foot before police could arrive.

Per MCPD:

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or at apainter@emichigancity.com. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Victim identified in Mishawaka fatal shooting
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Sa'Sha Agnew of South Bend.
Victim identified in Friday’s homicide investigation
One person is in critical condition after being found with what appeared to be several gunshot...
Man in critical condition following Elkhart nightclub shooting
A 17-year-old is dead following a response to a welfare check in Benton Harbor.
17-year-old found dead in Benton Harbor

Latest News

The goal is to eliminate thousands of pounds of prescription drugs in homes and on the streets...
Preparations underway for ‘National DEA Take Back Day’ on Oct. 23
Michigan City Police are releasing new photos of a person they believe was involved in a bank...
Michigan City Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Starting at $15, t-shirts feature the K-9s’ names on the back along with their departments.
Fundraiser underway to support police K-9s in St. Joseph Co.
The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Family Express #19, which is located at 1874 W....
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in LaPorte County