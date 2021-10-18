Michigan City police after September bank robbery suspect

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Police are releasing new photos of a person they believe was involved in a bank robbery back in September.

On September 30th around 10:30 AM, officers were dispatched to a bank alarm at the Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St.

A preliminary investigation determined that the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled on foot before police could arrive.

Per MCPD:

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or at apainter@emichigancity.com. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.