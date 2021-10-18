Medical Moment: Genetic testing & lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for both men & women. The five-year survival rate for advanced non-small cell lung cancer that has spread to distant areas of the body is 7%.

However, doctors believe the key to increasing survival rates for advance lung cancer patients is in the genes.

More than 235,000 people will hear the words, ‘you have lung cancer’ this year. But there are more treatment options today to increase their odds of survival.

“Twenty years ago, lung cancer was a one size fits all,” says Dr. Mark Socinski, executive medical director at AdventHealth Cancer Institute. “Now it’s a very heterogeneous population of patients based on various DNA alterations.”

One of those DNA alterations is the MET exon 14 skip mutation in non-small-cell lung cancer. Dr. Socinski calls the mutation an oncogenic driver.

“Meaning that it causes the cancer to grow. Knowing this, there are specific targeted therapies that can inhibit the growth of the cancer,” he says.

Dr. Socinski uses genomic testing to search for the MET exon 14 skip mutation and other mutations in his patients. He believes genetic testing may allow doctors to pinpoint an exact target to attack the cancer.

“That process of coupling a target with a targeted therapy makes it much more effective and much more rapidly approved by the FDA,” the doctor says.

Since the discovery of the MET exon 14 skip mutation, two targeted therapies have been rapidly approved by the FDA. Dr. Socinski says these therapies have been more effective than chemotherapy and immunotherapy in treating advanced non-small-cell lung cancer.

