‘Haunted Walk Through the Woods’ at Elkhart Environmental Center

The "Haunted Walk Through The Woods" will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, but there are...
The “Haunted Walk Through The Woods” will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, but there are additional activities that will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.(Elkhart Environmental Center)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Halloween-themed night hike is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Elkhart Environmental Center.

The “Haunted Walk Through The Woods” will begin at 6:30 p.m., but there are additional activities that will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. To get tickets, click here.

If you would like to help set up decorations before the event, please email EECmail@coei.org.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

