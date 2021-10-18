‘Haunted Walk Through the Woods’ at Elkhart Environmental Center
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Halloween-themed night hike is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Elkhart Environmental Center.
The “Haunted Walk Through The Woods” will begin at 6:30 p.m., but there are additional activities that will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. To get tickets, click here.
If you would like to help set up decorations before the event, please email EECmail@coei.org.
