Fundraiser underway to support police K-9s in St. Joseph Co.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police K-9s are about to get a lot more love, thanks to the public and the St. Joseph County 911 Center.

“They’ve saved lives in many ways and the fact that they put their lives on the line for us - the citizens, the officers, their handler - it goes a long way,” explained Savanna Fettig, a St. Joseph County 911 dispatcher.

Dispatchers and others with their union are selling apparel to “support the paws that enforce the laws,” the 16 K-9s on the various police departments within St. Joseph County.

Starting at $15, t-shirts feature the K-9s’ names on the back along with their departments.

“All the proceeds for this fundraiser are going to go to making baskets for the K-9s. We’re going to put tug toys - just pretty much anything that they can use, that they already use, and hopefully reward them for what they do,” Fettig said.

K-9s play an integral in keeping the community and their handlers safe. Last October, a manhunt suspect shot a Pokagon Tribal Police officer and St. Joseph County Police K-9 Luna in the area near Lilac and Cleveland Roads.

“Donating to this fundraiser will help us give back to the K-9s that assist us on the streets every single day. They do a lot of hard work, from training, to being in the patrol car eight hours a day, tracking, doing whatever they need to do for their handler and protecting their handler on top of it, and just to give them back some items that they would really enjoy for such a short small price,” added Fettig.

To spearhead an initiative like this is meaningful for dispatchers like Fettig, who help others in some of the hardest moments they’ll face.

“It brings back a lot of joy, especially working with people at their worst moments, and to be able to help people, it brings a lot of happiness to our lives I think,” she said.

Click here to access the fundraiser, which runs through November 4th.

