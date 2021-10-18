First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Mild to Start the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and mild. Highs reaching back into the lower 70s across the region by the afternoon. A very light breeze. High of 70.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and temperatures dropping into the 40s by morning. Turning chilly. Low of 48.

TUESDAY: High pressure keeps the skies bright into Tuesday with a light breeze. Highs will reach again into the lower 70s during the afternoon. A very nice fall day! High of 72.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to begin the day with increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Highs will again reach the lower 70s ahead of the cold front. The front moves in overnight bringing the chance for scattered showers into the evening. High of 72.

LONG RANGE: Scattered showers are possible into Thursday with even a few lingering isolated showers into Friday or Saturday. Most of the area dries out by late Friday. Highs will drop back down into the upper 50s over the weekend. Next week highs return to the 60s but we see a better chances for some heavier rain by the middle of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, October 17th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 64

Sunday’s Low: 42

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.