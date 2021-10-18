Elkhart County 4-H Fair to host ‘Trick or Treat at the Fairgrounds’

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will host an afternoon of treats and fun at the fairgrounds ahead of Halloween!

“Trick or Treat at the Fairgrounds” is taking place on Friday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fair is partnering with local businesses and organizations to provide a safe and free trick-or-treat event for the community.

Pre-registration is not required. You’re asked to enter the fairgrounds through Gate 2 and park outside the Elkhart County Community Center. Once parked, you may walk through the main gate.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.