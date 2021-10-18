Cooler Again for the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NICE FOR NOW!! But, of course, it is October, and it can’t stay like this forever. So, I do see chillier air returning for a while later this week into next week, but I don’t see ANY really cold air yet. No big rains are expected, but we do have some chances for light showers starting later this week...

Tonight: Beautiful this evening...otherwise clear and chilly again overnight. Low: 46, Wind: SW 3-6

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and pleasant again. High: 72, Wind: SW 6-12

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny and rather warm...chance of a shower by evening. High: 72

