Churchtoberfest comes to Niles

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Relevant Church in Niles invites folks down to its first-ever Churchtoberfest.

The event, held at Riverfront Park, began with a worship service, followed by food, music, and fun games with family.

The goal— to bring Michiana together.

“This is just an opportunity for us to gather the community of Niles together and even Michiana together to hang out, celebrate, and get to know Jesus a little better,” Relevant Church representative Lewis Boyden said.

To learn more about Relevant Church, you can head to their website here.

