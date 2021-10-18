$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s estimated $60 million jackpot drawing.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Family Express #19, which is located at 1874 W. U.S. Highway 20 in Springfield Township. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 16, are: 30-31-41-42-48 with the Powerball of 3.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 18 is $65 million.

