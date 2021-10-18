Advertisement

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in LaPorte County

POWERBALL 9/6/21
POWERBALL 9/6/21
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s estimated $60 million jackpot drawing.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Family Express #19, which is located at 1874 W. U.S. Highway 20 in Springfield Township. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 16, are: 30-31-41-42-48 with the Powerball of 3.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 18 is $65 million.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Victim identified in Mishawaka fatal shooting
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Sa'Sha Agnew of South Bend.
Victim identified in Friday’s homicide investigation
One person is in critical condition after being found with what appeared to be several gunshot...
Man in critical condition following Elkhart nightclub shooting
A 17-year-old is dead following a response to a welfare check in Benton Harbor.
17-year-old found dead in Benton Harbor

Latest News

The fair is partnering with local businesses and organizations to provide a safe and free...
Elkhart County 4-H Fair to host ‘Trick or Treat at the Fairgrounds’
The Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren County health departments are teaming up with the United Way...
Two Berrien County Health Department officials resign
Round Barn Estate to host annual ‘Hallowine’ event on Oct. 30
The “Haunted Walk Through The Woods” will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, but there are...
‘Haunted Walk Through the Woods’ at Elkhart Environmental Center