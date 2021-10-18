23rd annual Michiana Chili Cook-Off brings community together

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 23rd annual Michiana Chili Cook-Off took place in Heritage Square on Sunday, and every one was excited to try the different types of chili.

" It’s tough, it’s a tough competition,” said Alan Seidler, Certified Executive Chef at Notre Dame University.

The cook-off brought 11 local businesses together to compete for who has the best chili with recipes featuring all kinds of unique ingredients from local suppliers.

“We have a variety. You’ll get it everywhere from the standard basic chili, made fresh with all of the Unity Garden vegetables. Just beans and a little bit of beef, very simple. There’s a uh, green chili, or a white chili, made with chicken and white beans and what not. There’s smoked beef briskets chili, and there’s all sorts of garnishes. We have a great time with the garnishes,” said Seidler.

Attendees paid $10 for tickets allowing them to try all of the different types of chili and cast a vote for their favorite.

First, second, and third place winners received a chili pot trophy, as well as bragging rights.

“It’s community, we’re out here having fun. Comradery with the chefs. Benefits go to the food bank. Beautiful day. It’s a win, win, win situation all through,” said Siedler.

All of the proceeds from the cook off went to the Northern Indiana Food Bank, bringing the community together to eat good food for a good cause.

