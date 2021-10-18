‘2021 Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ reaches fundraising goal

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The “Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s” has reached its fundraising goal of $42,883.

More than 200 people took part in the walk last month at Central Park in Mishawaka.

Fundraising will continue through the end of the year, and those who did not participate can still donate to act.alz.org/michiana.

All of the money raised goes to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia.

