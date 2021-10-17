Warsaw Police looking for hit-and-run driver

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Warsaw are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on East Old Road 30 near the Eastgate Apartments.

Police say the driver struck a 26-year-old woman and fled the area, continuing east on Old Road 30.

They are looking for a white Ford F-250 or F-350 made between the years of 2011 and 2016.

The suspect’s vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger area, specifically around the headlight.

An EMS crew took the victim to a nearby hospital for injuries to her back, pelvis, and lower body.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Warsaw Police Department at (574) 372-9511.