Victim identified in Mishawaka fatal shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man is dead from a shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Jarvis Redding.

Officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of East 10th Street. When they arrived, they found Redding shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. An autopsy will be conducted at a later date. There are currently no suspects or arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Mishawaka Police or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

