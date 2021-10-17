Advertisement

“A very balanced team:” Irish have a wide variety of leaders

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last year, Notre Dame women’s basketball was a very young team.

But this year, they’ve got even more experience coming back.

Add in the addition of grad transfer Maya Dodson from Stanford and the Irish have a wide variety of leaders.

Head coach Niele Ivey hopes that veteran leadership leads to results.

“I’m expecting Maya, Dara [Mabrey] and Maddy [Westbeld] to be our leaders, but I also expect Sam Brunelle also,” Ivey said. “She’s going to be somebody that I lean on and count on. So a plethora of options. I think it’s going to be a very balanced team and I’m very excited about that.”

Mabrey wants to rely on her experience to help lead.

“Leading vocally by example on and off the court and just sharing my experience in the ACC has a lot to do with my leadership,” Mabrey said. “Being confident in what I’m doing. It’s hard to lead others unless you believe you’re at the best version of yourself. So just having that confidence in my voice and just the trust that they install in me also gives me the confidence to lead them.”

In addition to those Ivey mentioned, Notre Dame also returns Anaya Peoples. Katlyn Gilbert and Abby Prohaska, all of whom have plenty of experience.

