South Bend duo working to find their place on the court with Notre Dame men’s basketball

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two South Bend natives are gearing up for their first season of college basketball.

Riley grad Blake Wesley and St. Joe grad J.R. Konieczny both found plenty of success in high school.

But now, they are trying to find their place on a veteran Irish team.

“It’s going to be good,” Wesley said. :Just getting everyone involved. That’s my thing. Scoring, playing defense.”

“Yeah I guess like same for me,” Konieczny said. “Just finding where I fit in on the floor with all these guys. Coming from a high school where I was like the man, scoring all the time, it’s an adjustment to having someone I can give the ball up to and they can score. So it’s definitely nice in that perspective. But yeah just finding where I can fit in and doing whatever I can to stay on the floor as well.”

South Bend’s first chance to see the hometown stars will be on October 29 in an exhibition game against Nazareth.

