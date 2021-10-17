Advertisement

Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) embrace after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 17. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Packers (5-1) beat the Bears (3-3) for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs and improved to 22-5 with Rodgers as the starter against Chicago.

They also prevented Chicago from tying them for the NFC North lead.

Rodgers shook off a sluggish start, throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard in the second quarter and a 12-yarder to Aaron Jones in the third. Rodgers put the Bears away after Justin Fields threw a 5-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney as he scored from the 6 to cap a 75-yard drive.

10/17/2021 4:33:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

