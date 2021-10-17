Advertisement

Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say that three people are dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

Police provided little information on what happened, including how the people died or what led up to the officer firing his gun.

Police did not say whether any of the people who died were shot by the officer or whether they might have been stabbed.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Sa'Sha Agnew of South Bend.
Victim identified in Friday’s homicide investigation
Police say they were responding to a call for an attempted abduction.
Woman found dead in South Bend home
A 17-year-old is dead following a response to a welfare check in Benton Harbor.
17-year-old found dead in Benton Harbor
Family remembering Ashanti Hines
Family of slain 19-year-old South Bend woman speaking out
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured