Mishawaka police investigating homicide

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are conducting a homicide investigation in Mishawaka.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 600 block of East 10th Street around 12:14 this morning.

On arrival, officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

Emergency crews took him to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

16 News Now is working to learn more about this shooting.

