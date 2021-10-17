Advertisement

Mishawaka police investigating homicide

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are conducting a homicide investigation in Mishawaka.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 600 block of East 10th Street around 12:14 this morning.

On arrival, officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

Emergency crews took him to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

16 News Now is working to learn more about this shooting.

We will have updates for you on-air and online throughout the day.

