Michiana Chili Cook-off held at Heritage Square Martin’s

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Local restaurants and organizations vied for the Michiana Chili Cook-off traveling trophy this weekend.

The event held at the Martin’s in Heritage Square benefitted the American Culinary Federation in South Bend and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

“We have 11 different local businesses making chili. When you purchase your ticket, that ticket is your voting ticket. And uh, April Howe, our president, is in their doing the voting right now,. I have to give props to April. She helps organize this, and thanks to Martin’s Supermarket also for allowing us to have it here,” remarked Alan Seidler, certified executive chef at the University of Notre Dame.

The cook-off lasted from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and featured a beer tent, balloon artist for kids, hot cider, and live music.

Trophies were awarded for best chili and best decorated booth.

