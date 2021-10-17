Advertisement

Joe Burrow throws 3 TDs as Bengals rout winless Lions 34-11

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs as Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs as Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) gives chase during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) -- Joe Burrow tied a career high with three touchdown passes, helping the Cincinnati Bengals rout the Detroit Lions 34-11 Sunday.

The Bengals already have four wins to equal last year’s total and to double their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season.

Detroit is the NFL’s only winless team.

The Lions could not rally as they did in closely contested setbacks against San Francisco, Baltimore and Minnesota.

They failed to score until Austin Seibert made a 35-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

10/17/2021 4:23:04 PM (GMT -4:00)

