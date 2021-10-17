Janicke scores twice as Irish down Wildcats, 5-2

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Notre Dame started fast with a three-goal first period and went on to post a 5-2 win over Northern Michigan on Saturday night at Rick Comley Rink.

Max Ellis finished with a goal and two assists, while Trevor Janicke had a pair of goals to lead the Fighting Irish offense.

Notre Dame also turned in another strong showing on the penalty kill, going 6-for-6 against the Wildcats to improved to 17-for-17 on the season.

In net, Matthew Galajda made 29 saves to earn his second win of the season as Notre Dame improved to 3-0-0 overall.

Charlie Glockner (19 saves) and Rico DiMatteo (10 saves) both played in net for Northern Michigan. Notre Dame finished 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Wildcats were 0-for-6.

How It Happened

Matthew Galajda made a point blank stop just 15 seconds into the game to keep it scoreless, denying Tanner Vescio on the doorstep.

Landon Slaggert then took a quick drop pass by Jack Adams in the neutral zone and skated past the Northern Michigan defense before beating Rico DiMatteo low for his second goal of the season just 1:47 into the contest. Jake Boltmann had the second assist on the play.

Trevor Janicke knocked a rebound home from just outside the goal crease to make it a 2-0 game at 10:40 of the first. Max Ellis and Justin Janicke worked a quick give-and-go in the slot to create the chance and earn the assists. It marked Justin’s first career point.

Ryder Rolston pushed the lead to 3-0 at 17:45 of the first when he tipped a Spencer Stastney shot just over the net that caromed off the glass and off of DiMatteo and over the goal line. Grant Silianoff earned the second assist on the play.

Notre Dame also killed off two Wildcat power-play chances to take a 3-0 lead to the locker room after 20 minutes of play.

The Irish kept the pressure up to start the second and Trevor Janicke netted his second of the night at 1:34, finishing off a quick passing sequence down low with Ellis and Adam Karashik, who picked up his first point in a Notre Dame uniform on the play.

DiMatteo was then replaced by Charlie Glockner in the Northern Michigan net.

The Wildcats got on the board at 16:57 of the second when Ben Newhouse scored his first of the year from the low slot.

Midway through the third, Ellis hit the cross bar on a two-on-one chance with Solag Bakich. The play was reviewed but called no goal.

Northern Michigan made it a 4-2 game at 17:15 when they scored with the extra attacker on due to a delayed penalty call against the Irish.

Notre Dame killed off that ensuing penalty, highlighted by Ellis finding the empty net at 18:36 to seal the win.

Notes

Notre Dame’s penalty kill went 6-for-6 on the night and improved to 17-for-17 to open the 2021-22 season.

Freshman forward Justin Janicke notched his first career point with an assist on his brother Trevor’s first period goal.

Graduate student Adam Karashik had an assist on Trevor Janicke’s second period goal, marking Karashik’s first point in an Irish uniform.

Trevor Janicke had a pair of goals marking his second career two-goal game and his sixth career multi-point effort.

Max Ellis finished with a goal and two asists for his second career three-point game and his sixth career multi-point effort.

Next Up