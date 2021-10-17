Advertisement

Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Marlon Mack (25) during the second...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Marlon Mack (25) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for another score and the Indianapolis defense protected a big second-half lead to help the Colts put away Houston 31-3.

Indy has won two of three since opening the season with three straight losses.

The Texans have lost five straight overall and six of the last seven in the series.

But they never had a chance after Wentz threw a 28-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox for a 17-3 third-quarter.

Taylor made it 24-3 on a 4-yard scoring run..

