Greiss makes 40 saves as Red Wings beat Canucks 3-1

DETROIT (AP) - Thomas Greiss made 40 saves to assure the lead the Detroit Red Wings took early in the second period stood up in a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Greiss, from Fussen, Germany, was acrobatic in goal and displayed a knack of coming up big with nearly every good chance the Canucks had to score.

He received plenty of vocal support from the fans.

However, he also received a bit of good fortune when he needed it.

Canucks left wing Justin Dowling hit the far post with a backhander with 7:26 remaining in the game.

And, with only 2:31 to play, a re-directed slap shot goal was disallowed because of an interference call in front of Greiss.

