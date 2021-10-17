Advertisement

Greiss makes 40 saves as Red Wings beat Canucks 3-1

Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) celebrates his empty net goal with Tyler Bertuzzi (59)...
Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) celebrates his empty net goal with Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Thomas Greiss made 40 saves to assure the lead the Detroit Red Wings took early in the second period stood up in a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Greiss, from Fussen, Germany, was acrobatic in goal and displayed a knack of coming up big with nearly every good chance the Canucks had to score.

He received plenty of vocal support from the fans.

However, he also received a bit of good fortune when he needed it.

Canucks left wing Justin Dowling hit the far post with a backhander with 7:26 remaining in the game.

And, with only 2:31 to play, a re-directed slap shot goal was disallowed because of an interference call in front of Greiss.

