Aidan O’Connell, David Bell lead Purdue past No. 2 Iowa 24-7

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Aidan O’Connell threw for 374 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had 240 receiving yards, and Purdue continued its recent mastery over No. 2 Iowa with a 24-7 win.

The Boilermakers have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes.

Purdue beat its highest ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974.

It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team.

The Boilermakers won at home against a second-ranked Ohio State in 2018. The loss snapped Iowa’s 12-game winning streak.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/16/2021 8:29:15 PM (GMT -4:00).