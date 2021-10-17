Advertisement

Aidan O’Connell, David Bell lead Purdue past No. 2 Iowa 24-7

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright (0) celebrates after an NCAA college football game against...
Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright (0) celebrates after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 24-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Aidan O’Connell threw for 374 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had 240 receiving yards, and Purdue continued its recent mastery over No. 2 Iowa with a 24-7 win.

The Boilermakers have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes.

Purdue beat its highest ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974.

It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team.

The Boilermakers won at home against a second-ranked Ohio State in 2018. The loss snapped Iowa’s 12-game winning streak.

10/16/2021 8:29:15 PM (GMT -4:00).

