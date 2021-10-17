Advertisement

155th Anniversary of Benton Harbor’s Oldest Church

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mic. (WNDU) - First Congregational United Church of Christ first opened in 1866 and was celebrated today by the Legacy Group of Benton Harbor.

The group celebrated by recreating their tribute from 50 years ago.

State senator Kim Lasata and State Representative Pauline Wendzel were in attendance at the event today.

Our reporting partners at the Herald-Palladium published a story back in 2018 about how the future of the church was in question over ownership disputes, and now, under new ownership, the church is ready to open back up as a youth community center.

However, it is currently not open.

