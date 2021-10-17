1 man in critical condition following Elkhart nightclub shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in critical condition after shots rang out at an Elkhart nightclub.

Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to the 2400 block of Middlebury Street for a shooting at the Arena Michiana.

When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the parking lot with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The name of the man has not been released, but officials said he is in his 40′s.

There are no arrests or suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Elkhart Police or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

