Victim identified in Friday's homicide investigation

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Sa'Sha Agnew of South Bend.
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Sa'Sha Agnew of South Bend.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim in Friday afternoon’s homicide investigation has been identified as 30-year-old Sa’Sha Agnew of South Bend.

A press release from the South Bend Police Department says officers responded to a distress call at the 800 block of S Lake St at approximately 2:49 p.m.

When they arrived, police found Agnew with apparent gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Agnew in Kalamazoo.

Officers initially detained one person near the scene, but has since been released and is not considered a suspect at this time.

There are no current suspects or arrests made in regards to this case at this time.

This is an active investigation.

If you have information about this case, contact the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at (574) 235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

