Transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. impressing early with Notre Dame men’s basketball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball continues to gear up for the next season and they will be leaning on a new face this season.

Paul Atkinson Jr. announced his transfer to Notre Dame back in February from Yale.

In 2020, Atkinson was named the Ivy League player of the year.

During his time at Yale, he had a .661 field goal percentage, which is the best in Yale history.

Head coach Mike Brey says that Atkinson can really run and his experience is impressive.

“I’m very impressed with him,” Brey said. “He had a lot of catching up to do because he didn’t play last year. He didn’t even have a weight room. He couldn’t even go in a weight room. So he came in here 20 pounds under his weight from when the year he played and was co-player of the year. He’s gotten his strength up and playing with our guys. One of the things I was selling to him all last fall was, ‘you know you’re going to come and plug in with some veteran guys who play the right way’. I think he’s been excited playing with our guys because they do want to throw it to him down there. Our returning guys know they’ve got a weapon down there. So they know to look for him.”

ESPN+ ranks Paul Atkinson as the fourth best transfer prospect from college basketball.

