“She’s such a role model for us:” Irish gear up for year 2 under Niele Ivey

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -It ‘s year two of the Niele Ivey era for Notre Dame Women’s Basketball.

Now year one was something no first-year coach could’ve expected.

With handling COVID and cancellations and working with a young team, it wasn’t the easiest circumstances.

“I feel like I had a ton of support from my staff and administration,” Ivey said. “For me, I just learned on the fly to be honest. I had to adapt and that was the part that to me I felt like I really grew at the end of the year.”

But that didn’t deter Ivey and now she’s just as confident heading into her second year.

“She has so much confidence in what she’s doing which then transitions into her players,” guard Dara Mabrey said. “She’s very relatable because she’s played at this university. She’s been in our shoes before. She does a great job of expressing that and she believes in us. She understands when we make mistakes but she knows that if our intent is there and our effort is there. she’s very understandable. We have this confidence in her. She’s such a role model for us.”

Ivey says that in some aspects she feels like a first-year head coach again as things are slowly getting back to normal.

