Pet Vet: Intervertebral Disc Disease

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back problems can make things difficult. What you might not know is how back problems can impact your pets.

Our Pet Vet not only told Jack Springgate what they look like in our four-legged friends, but also how to relieve the pain.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email, at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.