No. 10 Spartans stay perfect with 20-15 win at Indiana
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Matt Coghlin’s 51-yard field goal gave No. 10 Michigan State the lead and Payton Thorne’s third-quarter touchdown throw gave the Spartans the breathing room they needed to beat Indiana 20-15.
The Spartans improved to 7-0 overall and will stay atop the Big Ten East at least two more weeks.
Indiana had a chance to tie the score at 17 after scored its first TD in league play early in the fourth.
But the Spartans defense stopped the 2-point conversion attempt.
