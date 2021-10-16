Advertisement

No. 10 Spartans stay perfect with 20-15 win at Indiana

Michigan State players celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Indiana,...
Michigan State players celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 20-15. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Matt Coghlin’s 51-yard field goal gave No. 10 Michigan State the lead and Payton Thorne’s third-quarter touchdown throw gave the Spartans the breathing room they needed to beat Indiana 20-15.

The Spartans improved to 7-0 overall and will stay atop the Big Ten East at least two more weeks.

Indiana had a chance to tie the score at 17 after scored its first TD in league play early in the fourth.

But the Spartans defense stopped the 2-point conversion attempt.

