Michiana Festival of Beers raising money at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Hundreds headed to Four Winds Field to raise a glass during the annual Michiana Festival of Beers.

The home of the South Bend Cubs gave its best Octoberfest impression from 2:00-5:00 P.M. on Saturday.

It raised funds for Resale to the Rescue and Jesse’s Warriors.

Some of you might remember this event when it was still called Mayfest, but organizers decided to change the name and move the event to October, the time of year they say craft beer tastes best.

“It’s going to Resale to the Rescue, which is an animal welfare charity...help animals in need and adoption centers. It’s fun for the community with COVID...everybody has been kind of locked up ... goes to a good cause in the end too,” said Organizer Aaron Depue.

The event brought in around $25,000 for charity in the past few years.

