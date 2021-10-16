Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Oct. 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana from Oct. 15:

INDIANA SCORES:

South Bend Adams at Penn

Bluffton at Lakeland

Churubusco at Fairfield

Guerin Catholic at Culver Academy

Jimtown at South Bend Riley

John Glenn at South Bend Washington

Knox at Caston

Lake Central at Valparaiso

LaVille at Culver

Michigan City at Crown Point

Mishawaka Marian at South Bend St. Joseph

New Prairie at Elkhart

North Judson at Pioneer

North White at West Central

Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14

Plymouth at NorthWood

Portage at LaPorte

Prairie Heights at West Noble

South Bend Clay at Bremen

South Central (Union Mills) at Hammond Noll

Southwood at Tippecanoe Valley

Winamac 27, Triton 7

Warsaw at Concord

Wawasee at Goshen

MICHIGAN SCORES

Coloma at Watervliet

Benton Harbor at Buchanan

Dowagiac at Edwardsburg

Otsego at Niles

Berrien Springs at Brandywine

Lakeshore at Battle Creek Lakeview

