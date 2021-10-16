Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Oct. 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana from Oct. 15:
INDIANA SCORES:
South Bend Adams at Penn
Bluffton at Lakeland
Churubusco at Fairfield
Guerin Catholic at Culver Academy
Jimtown at South Bend Riley
John Glenn at South Bend Washington
Knox at Caston
Lake Central at Valparaiso
LaVille at Culver
Michigan City at Crown Point
Mishawaka Marian at South Bend St. Joseph
New Prairie at Elkhart
North Judson at Pioneer
North White at West Central
Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14
Plymouth at NorthWood
Portage at LaPorte
Prairie Heights at West Noble
South Bend Clay at Bremen
South Central (Union Mills) at Hammond Noll
Southwood at Tippecanoe Valley
Winamac 27, Triton 7
Warsaw at Concord
Wawasee at Goshen
MICHIGAN SCORES
Coloma at Watervliet
Benton Harbor at Buchanan
Dowagiac at Edwardsburg
Otsego at Niles
Berrien Springs at Brandywine
Lakeshore at Battle Creek Lakeview
