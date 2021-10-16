Community leader holding forum for youth; wants to address violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teen was shot and then a woman.

On Friday another woman lost her life on South Bend’s west side.

The stain of violence is growing darker in the city; which is why community leaders are calling for change, saying enough is enough, even asking the community to speak up if they know something.

Community advocate Kintae Lark is hosting a forum next Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Century Center, for youth and enough adults.

It is called H.O.U.S.E., which stands for healing, organization, unity, solutions and empowerment.

During the forum, teens will have the chance to share their stories, talk about their feelings, and express themselves through art.

The forum goes from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

There will also be breakout sessions and workshops for parents.

“People will call violence the problem, but violence is the symptom - symptom of a lot of things and we can go to the structure of the family. We can go to low self-esteem...We can’t wait for the system to try to fix us. We can’t wait for somebody to come and spoon fed us. We have to come up with different strategies if we are going to reach our young people. If we as adults are struggling with trauma, imagine what our young people are going through. We want to set a different tone and a different atmosphere. These people will walk in one way and they will not leave the same,” said Lark.

The event is hosted by Venues Parks & Arts and is free to anyone.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.