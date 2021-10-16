Advertisement

2nd Chance: Jezebel

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Jezebel!

This five-year-old loves to snack on blueberry muffins.

She is full of personality, and in true queen bee fashion, would need to be the only cat.

Jezebel enjoys playing with cat toys, but is just as content to lounge around all day.

She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her basic vaccinations.

