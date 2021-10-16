17-year-old found dead in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old in Benton Harbor is dead after his body was found in an alley.

Around 8:45 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a welfare check to the 100 block of Parker St of a person laying in an alley.

When they arrived, they found the victim had died by “suspicious means,” per a release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is working with the city on this investigation.

The name of the victim is not being released at the family’s request.

If you have any information in regards to this case, contact a tip line at (269) 927-0293 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.