Advertisement

WWII veteran moved to tears during 100th birthday celebration

By Amber Krycka and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONT, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - An Illinois World War II veteran had some unexpected company for this 100th birthday.

WEEK reports a school bus filled with seventh graders from Tremont stopped in front of William C. Elliott’s home and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The middle schoolers started a group called Generations, and they plan to deliver more special moments for seniors.

Several drivers came by as well, honking their horns to express their good wishes.

Elliott said he loved every minute of it, and he was filled with emotion.

“It’s so exciting. It’s bringing on tears,” Elliott said. “I’m getting up in years. 99 ... 100 years, really hanging in there.”

Elliott enlisted in the military in March 1940. He went into Normandy one week after D-Day.

He was sent to England after being wounded, and he was released from active duty in the fall of 1945.

Copyright 2021 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide is investigating after a female was shot in the head in South Bend Wednesday...
19-year-old killed in South Bend shooting
“Ashanti was a very sweet sweet spirit. Fun and loving. Her dreams were large and attainable....
19-year-old girl killed in SB shooting wanted to become ultrasound technician
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Court docs show history of child abuse in LaPorte Co. homicide case
43-year-old Jonathan Dilley was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail for the active arrest...
South Bend man arrested for felony child molest warrant
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.
GoFundMe set up for 15-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Medical maggots are raised in a sterile environment to prevent infections.
Maggots stave off surgery for Arizona woman
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for humor and dedication
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community