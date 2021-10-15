Advertisement

Woman killed in shooting in South Bend

Police say they were responding to a call for an attempted abduction.
Police say they were responding to a call for an attempted abduction.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police confirm one female has been found dead in a home in the 800 block of S. Lake Street in South Bend.

Police say they were responding to a call for an attempted abduction. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head.

We have a crew on scene and will continue to bring you the latest both on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide is investigating after a female was shot in the head in South Bend Wednesday...
19-year-old killed in South Bend shooting
“Ashanti was a very sweet sweet spirit. Fun and loving. Her dreams were large and attainable....
19-year-old girl killed in SB shooting wanted to become ultrasound technician
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Court docs show history of child abuse in LaPorte Co. homicide case
43-year-old Jonathan Dilley was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail for the active arrest...
South Bend man arrested for felony child molest warrant
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.
GoFundMe set up for 15-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Both parents are back in court Oct. 29. A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 2022.
Parents of 4-year-old found dead in LaPorte Co. appear in court
In a letter posted on the South Bend Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Scott Ruszkowski...
South Bend Police Chief speaking out against gun violence
Both parents are back in court Oct. 29. A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 2022.
Parents of 4-year-old found dead in LaPorte Co. appear in court
The suspect in a shooting involving a Michigan State Trooper last week in Niles is facing...
Man charged in Oct. 6 shooting of Michigan State Trooper
In a letter posted on the South Bend Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Scott Ruszkowski...
South Bend Police Chief speaking out against gun violence